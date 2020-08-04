National

Inquiry to probe aged care virus response

By AAP Newswire

SCOTT MORRISON PRESSER - AAP

1 of 1

Federal Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck will give evidence to an inquiry into the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been 800 cases of COVID-19 in aged care facilities nationally so far, with 136 residents dying.

As well, there have been 54 cases recorded at in-home care, including five deaths.

Senator Colbeck is one of a number of high-profile witnesses to front the Senate committee on Tuesday, along with the acting Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly and head of the health department Professor Brendan Murphy.

The committee will also speak with Janet Anderson, the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commissioner.

Last Friday, the commissioner wrote to aged care service providers to say it would be launching spot checks of infection controls and the use of personal protective equipment, with priority put on greater Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire.

Where aged care staff were found not to be following appropriate practices the commission would consider sanctions, the commissioner warned.

A special response centre has been set up in Victoria to deal with the identification of cases in aged care, as well as the testing of staff and residents.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Health Minister Greg Hunt, Prof Kelly and Prof Murphy held a hook-up on Sunday to discuss the situation in aged care.

Labor has called for greater federal government action to deal with the "horror show" in aged care.

As well, the royal commission into aged care has expressed its concern at the many deaths from COVID-19 in residential facilities and began looking at the specific issue in May.

Latest articles

World

Ex-king Juan Carlos quits Spain amid probe

Spain’s Royal House says Juan Carlos has told his son King Felipe that the former king will leave the country.

AAP Newswire
World

Afghan troops retake jail attacked by IS

At least 29 people have been killed in Afghanistan after Islamic State militants attacked a prison in Jalalabad, government officials say.

AAP Newswire
World

Afghan forces besiege prison seized by IS

At least 24 people have been killed in an attack by Islamic State group fighters on a prison in the eastern Afghanistan city of Jalalabad

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne baby with COVID-19 stable

A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, with tests coming back negative for a group.

AAP Newswire
National

Panel delivers review for war hero Sheean

Scott Morrison will on Friday receive the findings of an expert panel tasked with reviewing the decision to deny Teddy Sheean a posthumous Victoria Cross.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus-hit Vic enters ‘state of disaster’

Melburnians will be subject to a nightly curfew and won’t be able to travel more than 5km from their home for shopping under ‘stage four’ COVID-19 restrictions.

AAP Newswire