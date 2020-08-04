National

Union warns against privatised VET sector

By AAP Newswire

The Sydney Institute of TAFE campus in Sydney (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

The education union is warning against privatising the vocational education sector and is imploring the federal government to give TAFE more funding.

The Australian Education Union has made a submission to the Productivity Commission's review of the vocational education and training sector, which is due to be finalised by November.

The Productivity Commission's interim review said the 2012 agreement between governments on funding was long overdue for replacement.

It also said the skills system was underperforming and excessively complicated.

The interim review says government should consider reforms to make the VET system a more efficient and competitive market.

But the union says attempts to make the sector more competitive have been catastrophic.

"Competition and contestable funding has flooded the market with inferior private providers," the submission says.

"There are now over 4600 active registered training providers, but only 96 of these providers have more than 100 full-time students."

AEU federal president Correna Haythorpe says governments should consider TAFE the anchor institution of vocational education, and boost its funding to help the economy rebuild.

"A strong, fully-funded TAFE sector must be at the centre of the Commonwealth's response post COVID-19 so that Australia emerges in the best-possible social and economic condition," she said.

Latest articles

World

Ex-king Juan Carlos quits Spain amid probe

Spain’s Royal House says Juan Carlos has told his son King Felipe that the former king will leave the country.

AAP Newswire
World

Afghan troops retake jail attacked by IS

At least 29 people have been killed in Afghanistan after Islamic State militants attacked a prison in Jalalabad, government officials say.

AAP Newswire
World

Afghan forces besiege prison seized by IS

At least 24 people have been killed in an attack by Islamic State group fighters on a prison in the eastern Afghanistan city of Jalalabad

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne baby with COVID-19 stable

A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, with tests coming back negative for a group.

AAP Newswire
National

Panel delivers review for war hero Sheean

Scott Morrison will on Friday receive the findings of an expert panel tasked with reviewing the decision to deny Teddy Sheean a posthumous Victoria Cross.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus-hit Vic enters ‘state of disaster’

Melburnians will be subject to a nightly curfew and won’t be able to travel more than 5km from their home for shopping under ‘stage four’ COVID-19 restrictions.

AAP Newswire