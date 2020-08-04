National

National warning system still in the works

By AAP Newswire

A national disaster warning system is still more than a year away despite repeated complaints the current state-based messaging systems are too confusing, the bushfires royal commission has been told.

Fire and emergency service chiefs will return to the inquiry on Tuesday as it examines the need for further coordination between the states and territories.

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements is focusing the current block of public hearings on decision making and resource sharing at a national level.

It heard from the ABC on Monday that a standardised, national warning system had yet to be agreed upon by the states and was unlikely to be ready ahead of the forthcoming bushfire season.

The broadcaster's head of regional rural network, Andrew Fisher, said it appeared to be a "legacy" issue which was taking some time to resolve.

"All the states' various organisations are set up as single entities; there are lots of examples where state's do things differently," Mr Fisher told the inquiry.

He said the ABC had been pushing for the adoption of a common alerting protocol (CAP-AU) developed by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Commissioner Annabelle Bennett said the inquiry had previously been told a national framework had been in the works for more than five years but was still yet to be adopted despite a series of natural disasters across the nation.

The royal commission has repeatedly heard a lack of continuity in warnings led to confusion among the community during the 2019-2020 summer bushfire season as different organisations had varying understanding of their meaning.

Mr Fisher added most agencies were proactive with their messaging but some, including the NSW Fire and Emergency Service, relied on media to constantly monitor their website for updates.

