No rate cut expected to RBA weighs virus

By AAP Newswire

NSW CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS EASED - AAP

The Reserve Bank is expected to be relatively upbeat about a gradual economic recovery in most of the country except for Victoria as it sits tight on interest rates.

The RBA board will meet on Tuesday when it will almost certainly leave the cash rate on hold at 0.25 per cent.

Victoria is under a renewed tight lockdown while other states and territories have various border closures and travel bans in place.

ANZ job advertisements rose by 16.7 per cent in July to 104,916 available positions, but are still down by 34 per cent from a year ago.

It followed a rise in job ads in June.

One area of the economy holding up is manufacturing, with the AiGroup's Performance of Manufacturing Index rising by two points to 53.5 in July.

Any reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity.

AiGroup reported food and beverage makers are seeing stabilising demand, while the instant asset tax write-off was increasing sales for machinery manufacturers.

CommSec senior economist Ryan Felsman says a recovery in the Chinese economy is also a positive for Australia.

"Aussie miners are beneficiaries of China's policy stimulus and infrastructure spending with record iron ore shipments in recent months," he said.

Retail spending data also to be released on Tuesday is expected to confirm recently released preliminary figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, with a 2.4 per cent rise in June.

This builds on the 16.9 per cent rebound in May.

However, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg warned of pain to come as Victoria imposed tighter restrictions.

"This is a real kick in the guts to businesses and it's going to have a major impact on (the state which represents) a quarter of the national economy," he told the ABC.

