National

Labor lashes ‘bungled’ submarines program

By AAP Newswire

Richard Marles (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Labor has accused the Morrison government of compromising national security by bungling the purchase of new submarines.

The future submarines program - the largest defence acquisition in Australia's history - has been hit by heavy delays and massive cost blowouts.

Initial promises of local industry content have also been watered down.

Opposition defence spokesman Richard Marles says the acquisition is fast moving in the wrong direction to the "enormous detriment" of national security.

In a speech to the National Press Club on Tuesday, Mr Marles will argue the handling of the program should worry every Australian.

Mr Marles claims the consequences of the government's supposed failure to manage the program properly are profound, due to its multi-billion-dollar expense and the urgent need to evolve Australia's long-range submarine capability.

Latest articles

News

Furphy Award Youth Poetry winner

On July 25, winners of the revamped 2020 Furphy Literary Awards were announced after more than 1000 entries were received from across Australia and overseas. Over the next few weeks, The News will publish the winners in the youth and junior short...

John Lewis
News

All aboard the mooving train

Train travellers to Melbourne will now be greeted by Family at Shepparton Railway Station. The aptly named Moooving Art cow painted by artist Ross Morgan is the newest addition to the recently completed waiting room. It’s the third Moooving Art cow...

James Bennett
News

Fast rail from Melbourne to Shepparton hopeful

More than a dozen regional councils met on Monday to discuss a fast rail project connecting Melbourne with regional centres such as Shepparton. The news comes after a recent report showed the rail project would would unlock more jobs and stimulate...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne baby with COVID-19 stable

A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, with tests coming back negative for a group.

AAP Newswire
National

Panel delivers review for war hero Sheean

Scott Morrison will on Friday receive the findings of an expert panel tasked with reviewing the decision to deny Teddy Sheean a posthumous Victoria Cross.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus-hit Vic enters ‘state of disaster’

Melburnians will be subject to a nightly curfew and won’t be able to travel more than 5km from their home for shopping under ‘stage four’ COVID-19 restrictions.

AAP Newswire