Cynthia Hardy elected new LNP president

By AAP Newswire

The LNP will go to Queensland's state election with two women at the top after long-time party member Cynthia Hardy was elevated to president.

Outgoing president David Hutchinson resigned on Saturday, after coming under fire in June for his role in the leaking of damning polling on parliamentary leader Deb Frecklington's popularity.

Mr Hutchinson also drew ire over his role as a consultant for political rival Clive Palmer, a position he resigned in a bid to hold on to his presidency.

But on Monday, Ms Hardy was elected to replace him as acting president.

"As President, David presided over many successes, none-the-least of which were the remarkable result the LNP achieved at the 2019 Federal election," Ms Hardy said in a statement.

"While the presidency has changed our goal has not. The LNP must win the next election."

Deb Frecklington said she welcomed Ms Hardy's appointment, and was focused on the upcoming election - now two months out.

