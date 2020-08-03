National

Colt incest clan father faces NSW trial

By AAP Newswire

"Charlie Colt" after his arrest (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A member of the incestuous Colt clan denies sexually assaulting his young daughter on the family farm more than seven years ago.

The 47-year-old man, known by pseudonym Charlie Colt, faced Sydney's Downing Centre District Court via video link on Monday and pleaded not guilty to sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 10 and indecent assault of a person under 16 between 2010 and 2012.

The court heard a 2012 police interview in which the complainant, now 14, said Colt took a "small, skinny stick" from a gun bag kept inside his tent and sexually assaulted her with it.

"I screamed really loud because it hurt," the then-six-year-old said in the video.

"He didn't say anything ... just laughed."

The girl, whose mother is Colt's biological sister, later told police said she couldn't remember the incident.

But in a further interview in 2019, the teenager said she was "embarrassed" to admit to the incident on a video that might be later played in front of a jury.

"I was embarrassed because there was going to be a jury - I didn't feel comfortable to admit it," she said.

Colt has never previously been convicted of a crime, the court heard.

The Colt clan came to prominence in the early 2010s after police uncovered about 40 members of the family living in an uninsulated shed, old caravans and tents on a NSW bush block.

A dozen children found on the property were placed into state care in 2013 by a children's court, which heard genetic evidence showed all but one of the children were the product of incest.

The trial without a jury continues before Judge Kate Traill on Tuesday.

Latest articles

News

All aboard the mooving train

Train travellers to Melbourne will now be greeted by Family at Shepparton Railway Station. The aptly named Moooving Art cow painted by artist Ross Morgan is the newest addition to the recently completed waiting room. It’s the third Moooving Art cow...

James Bennett
News

Fast rail from Melbourne to Shepparton hopeful

More than a dozen regional councils met on Monday to discuss a fast rail project connecting Melbourne with regional centres such as Shepparton. The news comes after a recent report showed the rail project would would unlock more jobs and stimulate...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Merrigum mask-making family raises money for rare disorder

In just 48 hours, a Merrigum family has turned more than 2 km of cotton thread and 40 m of material into 300 masks to raise money and awareness for a debilitating medical condition. It’s a condition so rare there are no Australian...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne baby with COVID-19 stable

A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, with tests coming back negative for a group.

AAP Newswire
National

Panel delivers review for war hero Sheean

Scott Morrison will on Friday receive the findings of an expert panel tasked with reviewing the decision to deny Teddy Sheean a posthumous Victoria Cross.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus-hit Vic enters ‘state of disaster’

Melburnians will be subject to a nightly curfew and won’t be able to travel more than 5km from their home for shopping under ‘stage four’ COVID-19 restrictions.

AAP Newswire