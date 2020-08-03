National

Father of missing teen recalls last words

By AAP Newswire

The father of a 15-year-old girl who disappeared from inner-western Sydney nearly eight years ago says he was not fit to look after her while he was going through years of drug addiction.

Maiko Bohnenkamp broke down during an inquest on Monday into the disappearance of Katrina Bohnenkamp, after detailing one of the last conversations he had with her before she went missing in October 2012.

"I said 'listen Katrina dad's got some issues, I think it's best you stay away for a week or two and let dad deal with the issues in his head'," Mr Bohnenkamp told the inquest.

He said he believed his daughter - who was moved around a number of foster homes and boarding houses - had been taking ice before she disappeared.

After senior counsel Philip Strickland asked about inconsistencies in his statements over the years, Mr Bohnenkamp said they were due to drug addiction and intoxication at the time.

"I still need to know what happened to my daughter," he said.

"I was not a fit role model or parent, but I do love my children, that's why I wanted to stay away, I was living a toxic life not very good for kids."

At the time of Katrina's disappearance, Mr Bohnenkamp said he would regularly ingest a mixture of heroin, methadone and valium or Xanax, "enough to kill an elephant".

He denied ever being hostile or violent towards any of his children.

Deputy State Coroner Carmel Forbes heard how the troubled teen would turn up at her father's house all hours of the morning, before he would send her back to whichever carer she was supposed to be living with.

Mr Bohnenkamp believed his daughter was hanging around a 40-year-old man who had inappropriate relations with her.

The inquest continues.

