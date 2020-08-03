National

Qld rapist asks to be released from jail

By AAP Newswire

Statue of Themis, the Greek God of Justice (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A man who repeatedly raped a tourist in Noosa bushland on Christmas Day more than 18 years ago says he should be let out of jail.

Kym Spoehr says he isn't a danger to the community and doesn't need to be subject to a supervision order.

"I screwed up badly and I've paid a big price for it," the 68-year-old man told the Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday.

Spoehr was jailed in 2003 after admitting he hit the Japanese woman over the head with a piece of wood before dragging her to his bush camp where he tied her to a tree.

He raped her seven times during the night before letting her go.

He served 14 years in jail, but was returned to custody for assaulting another prisoner in a housing precinct where he was living on his release.

Spoehr claims he has a "mental anomaly" that was being managed with medication.

Representing himself during an annual review of his continuing detention order, Spoehr said being released on a supervision order would be counter-productive.

"I would like to get my life back," he told the court.

Justice Peter Applegarth will hand down his decision on a later date.

