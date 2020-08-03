National

No bail after alleged fatal NSW arson

By AAP Newswire

A man will remain behind bars for at least the rest of the week after allegedly lighting a house fire which killed one of his neighbours on the NSW south coast.

Emergency workers were called to a Bomaderry home after 10.30pm on Friday after Harley Thompson, 26, allegedly smashed a window, poured petrol inside the home and set it alight.

Fire and Rescue NSW said firefighters were met with a confronting scene, with a 49-year-old man still inside the burning home. He could not be revived.

A second male, the victim's 18-year-old son, managed to escape uninjured.

The blaze destroyed the house and a nearby vehicle before firefighters extinguished it.

"It's a horrific way (to die), of course it is," NSW Police's Scott Nelson told reporters on Saturday.

Thompson was arrested on Saturday afternoon at a house on the same Bomaderry street as the victim and later charged with murder, destroying property and contravening an AVO.

He appeared before Nowra Local Court on Monday and did not apply for bail, which was formally refused. His case will return to the same court on Friday.

