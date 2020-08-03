National

Qld woman admits software sales fraud

By AAP Newswire

Theresa Faye Merlehan leaving the Brisbane District Court - AAP

Four Gold Coast scammers have admitted selling defective sports betting and investment software, allegedly fleecing their victims of $2 million.

Theresa Faye Merlehan and co-accused Aaron Colin East first denied their involvement in the scheme.

But they have since joined East's brother Daniel and Stiofan Ceitann in pleading guilty to fraud over the cold-call scam.

People paid about $18,500 for the sports betting and investment software tools, the Brisbane District Court heard previously.

Buyers were told the software would make them up to $80,000 profit a year if used for just 15 minutes about three times a week, but the products didn't work.

The prosecution alleges the scammers made about $2 million from the scheme.

Crown prosecutor Greg Cummings told the court last month the fraud involved a "very sophisticated operation".

Sales staff used false names and at times pretended to be in offices in Adelaide and Canberra that did not exist.

The four scammers are expected to be sentenced on September 14, the Brisbane District Court was told on Monday.

