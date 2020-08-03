National

Vic lower house suspended due to COVID-19

By AAP Newswire

The Legislative Assembly at Parliament House in Melbourne - AAP

1 of 1

Victoria's lower house has been suspended due to the escalating COVID-19 crisis in the state.

Both houses of parliament were due to sit from August 4 to August 6 and then from August 18 to 20 but members of the Legislative Assembly have been told they won't be back until at least September 1.

"I have today received advice from the chief health officer that leaves me with no doubt that this week's sitting should be delayed," Speaker Colin Brooks said in an email to MPs on Monday afternoon.

"This is not a decision that has been taken lightly and I can assure members that the parliamentary departments will continue to work hard to position the house for its return."

It is unclear if the Legislative Council will sit but crossbencher Fiona Patten has indicated she would like it to.

"No news on whether Legislative Council will sit tomorrow. For the past few months we've been voting and deliberating on line successfully as part of our committee inquiry processes. Surely we can make that work for parliament. Plenty of other parliaments have managed," she tweeted on Monday.

On Sunday, Premier Daniel Andrews declared a state of disaster and imposed a 8pm-5am curfew on residents of metropolitan Melbourne.

Residents will also only be allowed to exercise for an hour a day and can't travel more than 5km from home for shopping or exercise.

Latest articles

National

Another Pasquale Barbaro put behind bars

Another Pasquale Barbaro - one of several crooks who share the unlucky name - has been jailed for drug trafficking.

AAP Newswire
National

Queensland virus case infectious on flight

A consular staff member has tested positive to coronavirus in Queensland after returning from overseas, health officials have announced.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld woman admits software sales fraud

A Queensland woman has joined her three former work colleagues in pleading guilty in a Brisbane court to fraud over a defective software selling scam.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne baby with COVID-19 stable

A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, with tests coming back negative for a group.

AAP Newswire
National

Panel delivers review for war hero Sheean

Scott Morrison will on Friday receive the findings of an expert panel tasked with reviewing the decision to deny Teddy Sheean a posthumous Victoria Cross.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus-hit Vic enters ‘state of disaster’

Melburnians will be subject to a nightly curfew and won’t be able to travel more than 5km from their home for shopping under ‘stage four’ COVID-19 restrictions.

AAP Newswire