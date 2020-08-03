National

Government moves on paid pandemic leave

By AAP Newswire

v - AAP

1 of 1

The federal government will provide $1500 a fortnight in paid pandemic leave for Victorian workers who have run out of sick leave as they deal with the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the two-week "disaster payment" would be based on the model put in place by the Victorian government.

He said people could access the payment multiple times if they have to isolate more than once.

It is mainly aimed at people who are on short-term visas - those who are not permanent residents or citizens of Australia who otherwise wouldn't have access to Commonwealth payments.

"Today is a day we are letting Victorians know that we are there to support you," Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Monday.

Earlier unions and business joined forces to call for a broad, national paid pandemic leave scheme.

The Australian Council of Trade Unions and Business Council of Australia have formed a rare alliance to put pressure on the Morrison government.

The groups penned an open letter to Attorney-General Christian Porter demanding a federal scheme.

"Paid pandemic leave is now an essential public health measure that will combat the recent spike in workplace transmission in Victoria," they said on Monday.

Labor industrial relations spokesman Tony Burke said without a universal scheme there would be more community transmission, outbreaks and economy-smashing lockdowns.

"Every day the Morrison government delays on paid pandemic leave puts Australian lives and livelihoods at risk," he said.

Last week, the Australian Services Union renewed its push to have pandemic leave extended to disability, community services and crisis accommodation workers.

In a submission to the Fair Work Commission, ASU national secretary Robert Potter called for the extension to be made urgently.

Latest articles

News

All aboard the mooving train

Train travellers to Melbourne will now be greeted by Family at Shepparton Railway Station. The aptly named Moooving Art cow painted by artist Ross Morgan is the newest addition to the recently completed waiting room. It’s the third Moooving Art cow...

James Bennett
News

Fast rail from Melbourne to Shepparton hopeful

More than a dozen regional councils met on Monday to discuss a fast rail project connecting Melbourne with regional centres such as Shepparton. The news comes after a recent report showed the rail project would would unlock more jobs and stimulate...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Merrigum mask-making family raises money for rare disorder

In just 48 hours, a Merrigum family has turned more than 2 km of cotton thread and 40 m of material into 300 masks to raise money and awareness for a debilitating medical condition. It’s a condition so rare there are no Australian...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne baby with COVID-19 stable

A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, with tests coming back negative for a group.

AAP Newswire
National

Panel delivers review for war hero Sheean

Scott Morrison will on Friday receive the findings of an expert panel tasked with reviewing the decision to deny Teddy Sheean a posthumous Victoria Cross.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus-hit Vic enters ‘state of disaster’

Melburnians will be subject to a nightly curfew and won’t be able to travel more than 5km from their home for shopping under ‘stage four’ COVID-19 restrictions.

AAP Newswire