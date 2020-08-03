National

Close travel loopholes: Queensland premier

By AAP Newswire

ANNASTACIA PALASZCZUK - AAP

A coronavirus travel exemption that allowed an infected embassy worker to fly from NSW to Queensland needs to be reviewed, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says.

The young consular staff member tested positive to COVID-19 after he returned from overseas and was allowed to fly from Sydney to the Sunshine Coast without quarantining.

Ms Palaszczuk says the exemption permitting the man to board the Jetstar flight needs to be reconsidered.

"I'm going to raise this at national cabinet," she told reporters on Monday.

"There have been some exemptions. I don't think the time is right now for those exemptions."

"If we can close off any of those loopholes, it will keep everyone safe."

The infected man tested positive to COVID-19 on Sunday after flying to Maroochydore two days earlier.

He is now in self-isolation with his wife as health officials race to contact trace people who sat near him.

Ms Palaszczuk said all overseas travellers should be required to go into mandatory hotel quarantine.

There were no new cases recorded in Queensland overnight.

Despite this, authorities remain on high alert, with health officials urging people with symptoms to get tested.

"This week is crucial," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Health officials are also continuing to trace people who may have had contact with three women who returned to Queensland from Victoria.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said it was likely more cases related to the women would be diagnosed.

"It's now eight days since those first two cases who went to Melbourne ... have been out in the community," Dr Young said.

"Please, everyone needs to be very careful."

Concerns have also been raised over a large crowd at a rugby league match between the Melbourne Storm and Newcastle Knights on Sunday.

The NRL will slash spectator numbers at the Sunshine Coast Stadium by 1000 after groups of people congregated on a grassy embankment to watch the game.

"We don't want to see large crowds gathering and not social distancing," Ms Palaszczuk said.

It comes as Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll announced a blitz to check on people quarantining at their homes.

"This is not the normal auditing that we do but also followed up with home visits," she said.

Police also continue to check travellers attempting to enter Queensland, with 61 people turned around overnight.

"Each of those people have come from a declared hotspot ... or simply couldn't provide sufficient evidence that they hadn't come from a hotspot," Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said.

Queensland has 12 active cases, with seven people being treated in hospital.

All 105 residents at the Bolton Clarke aged care facility in Brisbane's southwest tested negative for the disease following fears an infected staff member may have spread the virus.

