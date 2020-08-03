National

Close Queensland travel loopholes: Premier

By AAP Newswire

ANNASTACIA PALASZCZUK - AAP

1 of 1

Queensland has recorded no new coronavirus cases as authorities remain on high alert for a community outbreak.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says a travel exemption that allowed an infected consular worker to fly from Sydney to the Sunshine Coast over the weekend needs to be reviewed.

"I'm going to raise this at National Cabinet," she told reporters on Monday.

"There have been some exemptions. I don't think the time is right now for those exemptions."

Ms Palaszczuk said all overseas travellers should be required to go into mandatory hotel quarantine.

The young consular staff member is now in quarantine with his wife.

He flew into Maroochydore from Sydney on Friday on Jetstar flight JQ790.

There are 12 active cases in Queensland.

It comes as all 105 residents at the Bolton Clarke aged care facility in Brisbane's southwest tested negative following fears infected staff may have spread the virus.

Latest articles

World

Several months til Aust-NZ bubble: Ardern

Jacinda Ardern says it is incredibly difficult to watch Victoria implement a similar lockdown to New Zealand’s clampdown which began back in March.

AAP Newswire
World

Storm Isaias strengthens off Florida coast

Tropical Storm Isaias is about 105km southeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida heading north-northwestward with top sustained winds of 110km/h.

AAP Newswire
World

India reports 55,000 new virus cases

India has posted a near-daily record 55,000 new COVID-19 cases, while Japan’s numbers continue to rise and the death toll in Latin America has passed 200,000.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne baby with COVID-19 stable

A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, with tests coming back negative for a group.

AAP Newswire
National

Panel delivers review for war hero Sheean

Scott Morrison will on Friday receive the findings of an expert panel tasked with reviewing the decision to deny Teddy Sheean a posthumous Victoria Cross.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus-hit Vic enters ‘state of disaster’

Melburnians will be subject to a nightly curfew and won’t be able to travel more than 5km from their home for shopping under ‘stage four’ COVID-19 restrictions.

AAP Newswire