Close Queensland travel loopholes: Premier

National
Close Queensland travel loopholes: PremierBy AAP Newswire
Queensland has recorded no new coronavirus cases as authorities remain on high alert for a community outbreak.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says a travel exemption that allowed an infected consular worker to fly from Sydney to the Sunshine Coast over the weekend needs to be reviewed.
"I'm going to raise this at National Cabinet," she told reporters on Monday.
"There have been some exemptions. I don't think the time is right now for those exemptions."
Ms Palaszczuk said all overseas travellers should be required to go into mandatory hotel quarantine.
The young consular staff member is now in quarantine with his wife.
He flew into Maroochydore from Sydney on Friday on Jetstar flight JQ790.
There are 12 active cases in Queensland.
It comes as all 105 residents at the Bolton Clarke aged care facility in Brisbane's southwest tested negative following fears infected staff may have spread the virus.