National

Pair due in court for SA border breach

By AAP Newswire

Constable Ashleigh Broadbent near the SA border 5kms east of Pinnaroo - AAP

1 of 1

Two people accused of breaching coronavirus border restrictions are due to face a magistrate in Adelaide.

The man, 25, and a 20-year-old woman, both from NSW, have been held in custody awaiting Monday's court appearance.

They were arrested on Saturday in the Adelaide suburb of Kilburn and subsequently charged with breaching COVID directions, police said.

On Thursday the same pair had allegedly attempted to cross the border into SA near Pinnaroo, claiming they were doing so to sell a dog. They were refused entry and told to return to NSW.

It is believed they later crossed the NSW border into SA.

Premier Steven Marshall said SA's transition committee, charged with managing the state's response to COVID-19, was due to meet on Tuesday.

His government is poised to impose tougher restrictions pending the case numbers in other states and territories.

South Australian authorities reported two new COVID diagnoses on Sunday, adding to the four active cases confirmed earlier in the weekend.

Latest articles

Sport

Young Roos impress in Hay hitout

The Deniliquin Rovers thirds and fourths footy sides both travelled across to Hay for their respective practice matches on Saturday. The games served as good preparation for the upcoming Picola & District League season, with the Roos set to...

Jamie Lowe
Sport

Massive turnout for Auskick opener

Beautiful, sunny weather greeted a bumper turnout for the opening round of the Deniliquin and district Auskick season on Sunday, held at the Deni Rams’ Hardinge St Oval. Eighty-one enthusiastic young footballers were split into three groups —...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
Sport

Rovers run rampant against Lions U15s

Deniliquin Rovers’ Under 15s side has sent a warning shot to its Picola & District League counterparts with a stirring performance in a practice match against Hay on Saturday. The Roos put on a masterclass in a ‘six-quarter’ game against...

Jamie Lowe

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne baby with COVID-19 stable

A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, with tests coming back negative for a group.

AAP Newswire
National

Panel delivers review for war hero Sheean

Scott Morrison will on Friday receive the findings of an expert panel tasked with reviewing the decision to deny Teddy Sheean a posthumous Victoria Cross.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus-hit Vic enters ‘state of disaster’

Melburnians will be subject to a nightly curfew and won’t be able to travel more than 5km from their home for shopping under ‘stage four’ COVID-19 restrictions.

AAP Newswire