Pair due in court for SA border breach

Two people accused of breaching coronavirus border restrictions are due to face a magistrate in Adelaide.

The man, 25, and a 20-year-old woman, both from NSW, have been held in custody awaiting Monday's court appearance.

They were arrested on Saturday in the Adelaide suburb of Kilburn and subsequently charged with breaching COVID directions, police said.

On Thursday the same pair had allegedly attempted to cross the border into SA near Pinnaroo, claiming they were doing so to sell a dog. They were refused entry and told to return to NSW.

It is believed they later crossed the NSW border into SA.

Premier Steven Marshall said SA's transition committee, charged with managing the state's response to COVID-19, was due to meet on Tuesday.

His government is poised to impose tougher restrictions pending the case numbers in other states and territories.

South Australian authorities reported two new COVID diagnoses on Sunday, adding to the four active cases confirmed earlier in the weekend.