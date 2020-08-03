Another man charged for SA border breach

Another person has been charged for breaching coronavirus border restrictions by crossing from Victoria into South Australia.

SA Police allege the man, 39, who has no fixed address, tried to walk through a checkpoint at Caroline about 6.40am on Sunday.

He was stopped about 100m past the checkpoint by an Australian Defence Force member.

The man was taken to Mount Gambier Police Station and charged with failing to comply with a health direction.

He was refused police bail to appear in Mount Gambier Magistrates Court on Monday.

The arrest comes after two people from NSW were charged on Saturday.

The man, 25, and a 20-year-old woman, were picked up in the Adelaide suburb of Kilburn and subsequently charged with breaching COVID directions before their court appearance on Monday.

On Thursday the same pair allegedly attempted to cross the border into SA near Pinnaroo, claiming they were doing so to sell a dog. They were refused entry and told to return to NSW.

It is believed they later crossed the NSW border into SA.

Premier Steven Marshall said SA's transition committee, charged with managing the state's response to COVID-19, was due to meet on Tuesday.

His government is poised to impose tougher restrictions pending the case numbers in other states and territories.

South Australian authorities reported two new COVID diagnoses on Sunday, adding to the four active cases confirmed earlier at the weekend.