National

Icy cold snap could bring snow to Hobart

By AAP Newswire

A general view of clouds cover the city in Hobart - AAP

1 of 1

Tasmania is set to be hit by a cold snap this week which could deliver snow to elevated suburbs of Hobart.

The low pressure system is expected to cross the island state on Monday night, with snow possible as low as 200m on Tuesday.

It could settle in the higher areas of Hobart, the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts.

Strong icy winds with gusts up to 90km/h are likely from Tuesday evening, with maximum temperatures to drop below 10C across most of the state.

A bushwalker alert has been issued for hazardous conditions in the west and Central Plateau regions.

Drivers are being warned to watch for slippery black ice on roads.

Latest articles

Sport

Young Roos impress in Hay hitout

The Deniliquin Rovers thirds and fourths footy sides both travelled across to Hay for their respective practice matches on Saturday. The games served as good preparation for the upcoming Picola & District League season, with the Roos set to...

Jamie Lowe
Sport

Massive turnout for Auskick opener

Beautiful, sunny weather greeted a bumper turnout for the opening round of the Deniliquin and district Auskick season on Sunday, held at the Deni Rams’ Hardinge St Oval. Eighty-one enthusiastic young footballers were split into three groups —...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
Sport

Rovers run rampant against Lions U15s

Deniliquin Rovers’ Under 15s side has sent a warning shot to its Picola & District League counterparts with a stirring performance in a practice match against Hay on Saturday. The Roos put on a masterclass in a ‘six-quarter’ game against...

Jamie Lowe

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne baby with COVID-19 stable

A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, with tests coming back negative for a group.

AAP Newswire
National

Panel delivers review for war hero Sheean

Scott Morrison will on Friday receive the findings of an expert panel tasked with reviewing the decision to deny Teddy Sheean a posthumous Victoria Cross.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus-hit Vic enters ‘state of disaster’

Melburnians will be subject to a nightly curfew and won’t be able to travel more than 5km from their home for shopping under ‘stage four’ COVID-19 restrictions.

AAP Newswire