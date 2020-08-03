National

NSW Hunter pubs, court shut, 13 new cases

By AAP Newswire

A shopper wearing a face mask inside a Woolworths shop in Sydney - AAP

1 of 1

NSW has recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases as three Newcastle pubs and a drug court in nearby Toronto have been shut for deep cleaning after people from Sydney visited while infectious with coronavirus.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Monday the 13 new cases were recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday, three of them were returned travellers from overseas and one had been to Victoria. Eight people are in intensive care.

NSW health authorities on Sunday confirmed a case connected to Sydney's Potts Point cluster worked at Toronto Drug Court last Monday.

The court underwent deep cleaning on Sunday and everyone who was at the court that day should monitor themselves for symptoms.

Another man who had visited Sydney and picked up COVID-19 visited Newcastle venues Hotel Jesmond last Wednesday and Wallsend Diggers and the Lambton Park Hotel on Thursday, with all three venues to undergo deep cleaning.

Patrons at certain times on those dates must now self-isolate for 14 days and get tested.

"This action is vital to limit the spread of the virus," Hunter New England Health's Dr David Durrheim said in a statement on Monday.

Wallsend Diggers chief executive John Hume said he was contacted by NSW Health on Sunday and due to coronavirus regulations every visitor on that evening had been identified. The club is expected to reopen on Monday.

The NSW government is strongly recommending people wear masks in high-risk situations as the state enters a critical phase in the battle against coronavirus.

Public-facing workers, worshippers, people living near community clusters and those in enclosed spaces, such as on public transport or in grocery stores, should wear face masks.

"They're recommendations to make sure we keep NSW in the position we are in. I cannot stress enough how critical the next few weeks are," Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Sunday.

She stopped short of making masks compulsory but said elderly people or those suffering underlying health issues should also wear masks.

"We have been talking about masks for several weeks but obviously the persistent situation in Victoria gives us cause for alarm," she said.

An 83-year-old man connected to the Crossroads Hotel cluster in southwestern Sydney died at the weekend, taking the NSW death toll to 52 and the nationwide tally past 200.

It was the first coronavirus-related death in NSW since late May.

Latest articles

News

Masks from Monday - what do I need to know?

WHEN MUST I WEAR A MASK OR FACE COVERING? If you live in Victoria, anytime you leave the home from Monday, August 3 – unless you’re under 12 years old, or have a lawful excuse. WHY SHOULD I WEAR A MASK OR FACE COVERING? Masks and face coverings...

Madi Chwasta
News

Former Mooroopna CFA captain remembers the station fire

Mooroopna’s Ray Stockwell has fought thousands of fires during his time with the CFA. He knows all too well the sight, sound and smell of a burning building. He has attended so many that he admits they can often blur into one. Despite this, there...

Liz Mellino
News

GSSC SRC team ready to get going and start sewing for those in need

Greater Shepparton Secondary College SRC students will start making masks for the school community on Monday, and are calling for donations of good quality fabric. Year 10 students Sophie Woolstencroft and Bethany Gray are excited about the project...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne baby with COVID-19 stable

A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, with tests coming back negative for a group.

AAP Newswire
National

Panel delivers review for war hero Sheean

Scott Morrison will on Friday receive the findings of an expert panel tasked with reviewing the decision to deny Teddy Sheean a posthumous Victoria Cross.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus-hit Vic enters ‘state of disaster’

Melburnians will be subject to a nightly curfew and won’t be able to travel more than 5km from their home for shopping under ‘stage four’ COVID-19 restrictions.

AAP Newswire