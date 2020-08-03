Masks strongly recommended in NSW

NSW is strongly recommending people wear masks in high-risk situations, as the state enters a critical phase in the coronavirus battle.

Public-facing workers, worshippers, people living near community clusters and those in enclosed spaces, such as on public transport or in grocery stores, should wear face masks.

"These are recommendations to keep all of us safe," Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced on Sunday.

"They're recommendations to make sure we keep NSW in the position we are in. I cannot stress enough how critical the next few weeks are."

Elderly people or those suffering underlying health issues should also wear masks.

Despite strongly urging people to wear masks, Ms Berejiklian stopped short of making them compulsory.

"We have been talking about masks for several weeks but obviously the persistent situation in Victoria gives us cause for alarm," Ms Berejiklian said.

NSW recorded 12 new virus cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday from almost 22,500 tests.

One case had no known source, with NSW Health's Dr Jeremy McAnulty revealing seven cases in the prior week were not linked to known cases.

Eight people with the virus are in intensive care.

An 83-year-old man connected to the Crossroads Hotel cluster in southwestern Sydney died at the weekend, taking the NSW death toll to 52 and the nationwide tally past 200.

It was the first coronavirus-related death in NSW since late May.

NSW Health on Sunday confirmed a person with coronavirus attended the Advance Early Learning centre in Merrylands, in western Sydney, between July 27 and 29, prompting the childcare centre to close for cleaning.

The Thai Rock Wetherill Park cluster is nearing 100 cases, while the cluster in east suburban Potts Point has reached 24.