National

National coordination needed for disasters

By AAP Newswire

BUSHFIRES VIC - AAP

The bushfires royal commission is set to hear how a lack of national coordination has hampered swift disaster recovery and left some communities waiting months for much needed help.

Australia's chief scientist Alan Finkel will give evidence at the Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements on Monday as it focuses on national coordination of decision making and resource sharing.

The inquiry has already heard how a lack of data sharing and national coordination slowed distribution of charitable funding, while also re-traumatising bushfire victims by forcing them to repeat their stories for each scrap of aide.

Held over four days in Canberra, the commission will also examine the ongoing COVID-19 response and measures which could be adapted to future natural disasters.

Other witnesses set to appear include the ABC's head of regional rural network, Andrew Fisher, and representatives from the Australian Space Agency.

