National

Victoria’s coronavirus cases by numbers

By AAP Newswire

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews speaks to the media. - AAP

1 of 1

VICTORIA'S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 2:

* 671 new cases, the 28th consecutive day of a triple-digit increase

* Seven more deaths, bringing the state's toll to 123 and the national figure to 208

* The latest deaths include three women in their 70s, two women in their 80s, one man in his 90s and one woman in her 90s

* Six of the latest deaths are linked to aged care

* 73 of the 671 new cases are linked to known outbreaks or complex cases and 598 remain under investigation

* 760 "mystery cases" yet to be traced to an original source

* 11,557 total confirmed cases in the state and 4915 people have recovered from the virus

* 6322 cases are currently active in the state

* 1962 cases may indicate community transmission

* 1053 active cases are linked to aged care, 649 healthcare workers infected

* 385 people in hospital, with 38 in intensive care

* Some 1,651,953 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic, with about 18,000 conducted on Saturday

* Exact test numbers weren't available on Sunday

* Sunday's daily total was Victoria's second-highest behind 723 on Thursday

* It prompted a move to 'stage four' restrictions for metropolitan Melbourne, while regional Victoria will be subject to 'stage three' protocols

* The rules will run for six weeks until September 13

AGED CARE OUTBREAKS:

* 136 cases have been linked to St Basil's Home for the Aged in Fawkner

* 122 cases have been linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping

* 106 cases have been linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer

* 101 cases have been linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth

* 87 cases have been linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg

* 63 cases have been linked to Menarock Life Aged Care Facility in Essendon

* 62 cases have been linked to Glendale Aged Care Facility in Werribee

CASES LINKED TO KEY OUTBREAKS:

* 185 cases have been linked to Al-Taqwa College

* 142 cases have been linked to Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown

* 127 cases have been linked to Somerville Retail Services in Tottenham

* 85 cases have been linked to JBS in Brooklyn

* 72 cases have been linked to Australian Lamb Company in Colac

* 54 cases have been linked to Melbourne Health Royal Park Campus

Source: Department of Health and Human Services, Victorian Government

Latest articles

Education

Goulburn Valley Grammar students fight MND

Goulburn Valley Grammar School students have come out in force for Motor Neurone Disease research, wearing the iconic blue FightMND beanies and raising $847 for the cause.

Madi Chwasta
Education

Notre Dame College leaders react to university fee changes

The four Notre Dame College leaders have different ideas on what life after Year 12 will look like, with some impacted by the proposed university fee changes and others less so.

Madi Chwasta
Education

Calls for Greater Shepparton Secondary College uniform to be reviewed

A committee of concerned parents have called for the new Greater Shepparton Secondary College uniform to be reviewed, as stock of the winter jumpers runs low.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

Children saved from bus as floods hit NSW

A group of children and a bus driver have been rescued after the vehicle became stranded in floodwater as heavy rain lashed Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne baby with COVID-19 stable

A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, with tests coming back negative for a group.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic records five virus deaths, 357 cases

Another five people have died of coronavirus in Victoria, taking the national toll to 145 as the state records 357 new cases and almost 100 fines.

AAP Newswire