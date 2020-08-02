National

SA eyes greater COVID-19 protections

By AAP Newswire

South Australian police are stepping up their efforts to combat complacency about COVID-19 restrictions, as the state considers tougher protection measures.

Premier Steven Marshall on Sunday said his government was poised to quickly impose stricter rules if needed, to separate SA from the growing threat of eastern states.

"We're very concerned about the unfolding situation in Victoria and we're very supportive of further restrictions being put in place in that state," he told reporters.

"We here in South Australia have been on high alert for weeks ... with what has been happening in Victoria. We don't rule out further restrictions should they become necessary."

South Australia's latest daily COVID-19 figures are expected to be released by health authorities later on Sunday.

The state's "transition committee", established to manage SA's response, is due to meet on Tuesday but Mr Marshall said restriction changes could be implemented beforehand.

Taking risks with coronavirus was unacceptable, he added.

"The entire country is now on high alert and there is no room for complacency.

"Police are increasing the number of checks they're doing - we can't be too safe."

The premier appealed to workers in the aged care sector to be particularly vigilant, to help protect the state's most vulnerable residents.

South Australia on Saturday reported four active cases.

A 25-year-old man and 20-year-old woman remain in custody awaiting a court appearance on Monday after sneaking into SA despite having earlier been turned away at the NSW border.

