Queensland virus case infectious on flight

Queensland has recorded one new coronavirus case, a man in his 20s who was infectious on a domestic flight after returning from overseas.

The man, who is in quarantine, flew into Maroochydore from Sydney on July 31 on Jetstar flight JQ790.

He was infectious on the flight and health authorities are tracing people who sat near him, Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said on Sunday.

Dr Young said the man is a consular staff member who was allowed to take the domestic flight and quarantine at home as part of a select group of exemptions.

"He did everything that he should have done ... but it does mean that this is a risk," Dr Young said.

There are 13 active COVID-19 cases in Queensland, with more than 13,700 tests done in the 24 hours to Sunday morning.

"The next week will really be telling. It's the next week we have to be so absolutely cautious," Dr Young said.

Meanwhile, 104 residents at a Brisbane nursing home have returned negative results after being tested.

It was confirmed on Saturday a woman who works at the Bolton Clarke aged care facility at Pinjarra Hills had tested positive.

One resident was unable to be tested but Dr Young said it was no cause for concern.

The resident will be quarantined for a fortnight and monitored, she said.

Additional restrictions are being placed on aged care homes in southeast Queensland as a precaution.

Visitors will no longer be allowed at facilities in Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, Redland, Gold Coast and the Scenic Rim, with exemptions for end-of-life.

The Bolton Clarke home had been locked down after the worker's husband tested positive on Friday.

He is believed to have contracted the virus at Sunnybank's Madtongsan IV Korean restaurant on July 23.

The venue was attended by an infected woman who allegedly failed to declare a recent visit to virus-hit Melbourne when returning to Queensland.

She is one of three women - two of whom have tested positive - charged with fraud and lying to health officials.