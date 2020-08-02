National

Virus rescue package for Qld universities

By AAP Newswire

The Queensland government will offer $150 million in loans to the state's university sector, which has suffered in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Thousands of people right throughout regional Queensland rely on universities for a job," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Sunday.

"This package will help to keep all our universities open, safeguarding these jobs."

Universities will be able to apply for loans with five-year repayment terms to support cash flow, retain workers and maintain research projects.

Queensland universities, and universities across the country, have lost revenue during the pandemic after Australia's borders were shut, restricting the movement of international students.

The Queensland university sector has said it will lose more than $1 billion this year, putting 4000 jobs at risk.

Until the pandemic hit, the international student market in the state was worth $3 billion a year.

