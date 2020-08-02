National

Man gets bail in Vic police crash case

By AAP Newswire

The damaged police car involved in the freeway crash in April. - AAP

1 of 1

A man has been charged with four counts of manslaughter and granted bail over a truck freeway crash in Melbourne that killed four Victorian police officers.

The 49-year-old from Frankston was arrested in Lyndhurst in Melbourne's southeast on Saturday morning and later charged, Victoria Police said.

The man appeared before an out-of-session hearing in Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Saturday evening and was granted bail to return to court on October 26.

The man is understood to be a manager of the trucking company - which has been penalised for safety breaches including truck defects and using fatigued drivers - whose vehicle was involved in the tragedy.

The four officers - Lynette Taylor, Kevin King, Glen Humphris and Joshua Prestney - were killed on duty while impounding a Porsche on the Eastern Freeway at Kew on April 22.

Police allege Porsche driver Richard Pusey, 41, was clocked doing 149km/h while under the influence of methamphetamine and cannabis, prompting police to attempt to impound his car.

The officers were hit by a semi-trailer while they were dealing with Pusey, who then allegedly filmed the crash site and verbally abused Senior Constable Taylor, who was dying, before fleeing.

Pusey, of Fitzroy, was charged with nine offences including driving at a dangerous speed, reckless conduct endangering life, failing to render assistance and drug possession.

Earlier this year, the 47-year-old truck driver, Mohinder Singh, was charged with culpable driving causing the deaths of the four officers and remanded in custody to return to court in October.

Latest articles

News

Last remaining silver banksias protected near Lake Nillahcootie

Spencer Fowler Steen
Virus updates

New active COVID-19 case recorded for Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has one active case of COVID-19. The increase in active cases comes as Victoria recorded 627 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. But the overall total has increased by 579 with 48 cases being reclassified, mostly due to duplication...

Shepparton News
News

40km/h speed limits coming to Shepparton CBD

A speed limit of 40 km/h will be enforced throughout the Shepparton CBD by the end of August — answering the question about why signs covered with black plastic have been installed around the area.

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

Children saved from bus as floods hit NSW

A group of children and a bus driver have been rescued after the vehicle became stranded in floodwater as heavy rain lashed Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne baby with COVID-19 stable

A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, with tests coming back negative for a group.

AAP Newswire
National

Close watch on Victoria’s virus numbers

Health authorities believe the reintroduction of lockdowns in Melbourne and mask wearing are containing Victoria’s virus case numbers despite another 10 deaths.

AAP Newswire