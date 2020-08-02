Vic to be stricter if ‘mystery’ cases grow

Victorian authorities are considering stricter lockdowns as numbers of untraceable "mystery" COVID-19 cases rise.

The state's cases rose by 397 on Saturday, far fewer than Thursday's peak of 723 but the premier was not encouraged.

Among the latest infections are 49 cases with no known source, bringing suspected community transmission to nearly 2000 cases, he said.

"We can't be certain there's not even further community transmission, even more mystery cases out there," he said.

"That is in some respect our biggest challenge," Mr Andrews said.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said there were discussions being had about the prospect of further restrictions like New Zealand has had, requiring the shutdown of all non-essential services.

The premier has been frustrated by people disobeying public health orders, including positive cases who weren't home when defence force members came knocking.

One person was fined on Saturday for leaving Melbourne to drive to Wodonga for a hamburger while another tried to drive from Werribee to Springvale - opposite sides of Melbourne - for groceries.

Mr Andrews said the time for warnings had passed and a "much bigger fine" through the courts is being considered as an alternative to on-the-spot fines.

The aged care crisis continues in Victoria with 1008 active cases currently linked to the sector.

Meanwhile, a group of Victorian teachers and parents has written an open letter asking Professor Sutton to reconsider his health advice about schools continuing to remain open.

"We see no medical or public health grounds why your advice to everyone in Victoria that 'if you can work from home you must work from home'...should not also apply to school staff at this time of extensive community transmission of the virus," the letter read.