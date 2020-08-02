Vic restrictions would get federal support

A senior cabinet minister says the Morrison government is "absolutely" behind Victoria should it impose even stricter restrictions in its fight against the coronavirus.

As Australia's COVID-19 death toll rose to 201, Victorian leaders are thought to be considering New Zealand-style lockdowns to get community transmission under control.

"We're working collaboratively and closely with them as they seek to address this second wave," federal Education Minister Dan Tehan, and himself a Victorian, told Sky News' Sunday Agenda.

"We'll continue to offer as much support as we can and work with the Victorian state government."

Premier Daniel Andrews is expected to announce new restrictions as early as Sunday, believing they could be a "circuit breaker" for rising cases.

The state's chief health officer, Brett Sutton, on Saturday said stricter lockdowns like those enforced in New Zealand were being explored. Under the Kiwi model, all businesses would shut down except for essential services.

On Saturday Victoria reported the deaths of a man and two women in their 80s and 90s, and 397 new cases.

Mr Andrews has previously indicated Victorian lockdown restrictions could be extended past their initial mid-August expiry if daily case numbers remain high.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael Kidd implored Victorians to "go harder" in their efforts to curb infection spread.

He warned those who go outside of home after testing positive were making a "life or death decision" on behalf of other people.

NSW on Saturday confirmed 17 new cases, coinciding with the closure of several Sydney venues for deep cleaning and contact tracing after being linked to coronavirus. At least one of the 17 new cases has no known source of infection.

An 83-year-old man connected to the Crossroads Hotel outbreak in southwest Sydney died on Saturday, taking the NSW death toll to 52.

Queensland's latest case, confirmed on Saturday, is a woman who may have been infectious while working at a Brisbane nursing home.

The sunshine state on Saturday imposed tighter border restrictions, adding visitors from greater Sydney to the banned list, along with all people from Victoria.

Adelaide is set to receive 170 people on Saturday on a repatriation flight from India, with all going into hotel quarantine. Officials are expecting at least some to have COVID-19.

South Australia also recorded a new case on Saturday, a man in his 20s who had returned from interstate and has been in quarantine.

The Northern Territory has reported one new case, a woman who travelled from Melbourne.