National

201 dead, Victoria ponders more lockdowns

By AAP Newswire

Health workers remove resident from St. Basil's aged care in Fawkner. - AAP

1 of 1

Australia's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 201, with Victorian leaders considering New Zealand-style lockdowns to get community transmission under control.

Victoria on Saturday reported the deaths of a man and two women aged in their 80s and 90s, and 397 new cases.

The state's chief health officer, Brett Sutton, said stricter lockdowns like those enforced in New Zealand were being explored. Under the Kiwi model, all businesses would shut down except for essential services.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said further restrictions could prove a "circuit breaker" for rising COVID-19 cases.

Decisions would be based on state and national modelling, which Mr Andrews wants publicly released.

Mr Andrews has previously indicated Victorian lockdown restrictions could be extended past their initial mid-August expiry if daily case numbers remain high.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael Kidd implored Victorians to "go harder" in their efforts to curb infection spread.

He warned those willing to go out of the home after testing positive were making a "life or death decision" on behalf of other people.

Dr Kidd encouraged more people to use the COVIDSafe phone app, saying it would be able to detect positive cases nearby, such as in restaurants or in a supermarket queue.

He said nationally there were 50 people in intensive care, 41 of whom are in Victoria.

NSW on Saturday confirmed 17 new cases, coinciding with the closure of several Sydney venues for deep cleaning and contact tracing after being linked to coronavirus. At least one of the 17 new cases has no known source of infection.

An 83-year-old man connected to the Crossroads Hotel outbreak in southwest Sydney died on Saturday, taking the NSW death toll to 52.

Queensland's latest case of COVID-19, confirmed on Saturday, is a woman who may have been infectious while working at a Brisbane nursing home.

The facility at Pinjarra Hills in Brisbane's west had already been locked down and staff and residents are being tested after the woman's husband tested COVID-positive on Friday.

The sunshine state on Saturday imposed tighter border restrictions, adding visitors from greater Sydney to the banned list, along with all people from Victoria.

Adelaide is set to receive 170 people on Saturday on a repatriation flight from India, with all going into hotel quarantine. Officials are expecting at least some to have COVID-19.

South Australia also recorded a new case of COVID-19 on Saturday - a man aged in his 20s who had returned from interstate and has been in quarantine.

The Northern Territory has reported one new case of coronavirus - a woman who travelled from Melbourne.

Latest articles

National

Vic to be stricter if ‘mystery’ cases grow

The Victorian premier has warned ‘mystery’ cases are on the rise and there is talk among authorities of greater, New Zealand-style lockdowns.

AAP Newswire
National

201 dead, Victoria ponders more lockdowns

The national coronavirus death toll has passed 200 as Victorian authorities consider stricter lockdowns and new cases emerge in other jurisdictions.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW clusters grow as COVID-19 toll hits 52

NSW’s coronavirus death toll has reached 52 as health authorities warn that seven confirmed cases in the past week alone have no known source.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Children saved from bus as floods hit NSW

A group of children and a bus driver have been rescued after the vehicle became stranded in floodwater as heavy rain lashed Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne baby with COVID-19 stable

A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, with tests coming back negative for a group.

AAP Newswire
National

Close watch on Victoria’s virus numbers

Health authorities believe the reintroduction of lockdowns in Melbourne and mask wearing are containing Victoria’s virus case numbers despite another 10 deaths.

AAP Newswire