NSW COVID-19 breaches continue, 12 cases

NSW has recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases as the state grapples with continued restriction breaches and its first coronavirus-related death in more than two months.

An 83-year-old man connected to the Crossroads Hotel cluster in southwest Sydney died on Saturday morning, taking the NSW death toll to 52 and the nationwide tally past 200.

It was the first coronavirus-related death in NSW since late May.

NSW recorded 12 new cases - with just one in hotel quarantine - in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday from almost 22,500 cases. Eight people are in intensive care.

NSW Health's Dr Jeremy McAnulty on Saturday said seven cases in the past week have not been linked to known cases, emanating from southwestern Sydney, western Sydney, southeastern Sydney and Sydney local health districts.

The Thai Rock Wetherill Park cluster is nearing 100 cases, while the cluster in Potts Point has reached 24 and the funeral events cluster sits at 25.

A popular venue on Sydney's Northern Beaches, meanwhile, was on Saturday forced to shut after hosting a COVID-positive patron on the afternoon of July 24.

The Bavarian in Manly underwent deep cleaning and reopened to the public on Saturday afternoon. Patrons on the afternoon of July 24 should monitor for respiratory symptoms.

The Harpoon & Hotel Harry in Surry Hills, Matinee Coffee in Marrickville and Tan Viet in Cabramatta are among other venues required to undertake deep cleaning in recent days.

Harris Farm Market in Leichhardt and Darlo Bar in Darlinghurst also on Friday confirmed they were frequented on July 26 by COVID-positive people and have undergone deep cleaning.

NSW Police Minister David Elliott on Sunday said nine fines had been issued overnight for breaching restrictions, while Liquor and Gaming NSW has fined Sydney's Watsons Bay Hotel $5000 after finding patrons drinking while standing and poorly-spaced poker machines.

It was the 15th NSW venue to be fined in the past three weeks for breaches.

"It beggars belief that anybody would turn on the TV news bulletin today and see what's going on in Melbourne and want to breach the law in NSW," Mr Elliott told reporters.

NSW Police said the fines were issued on Saturday night in relation to large parties in East Jindabyne and Maroubra, while a separate beach party in Mosman is being investigated after two 16-year-old girls required medical treatment for excessive alcohol consumption.