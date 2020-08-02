NSW clusters grow as COVID-19 toll hits 52

NSW has confirmed its first coronavirus-related death in more than a month as authorities seek to suppress a number of growing clusters.

An 83-year-old man connected to the Crossroads Hotel cluster in southwest Sydney died on Saturday morning, taking the NSW death toll to 52 and the nationwide tally to 201.

It was the first coronavirus-related death confirmed by NSW Health since late June - an 85-year-old man who died at the Opal Bankstown aged care home in April but was reclassified as a coronavirus-related death two months after.

NSW Health's Dr Jeremy McAnulty offered his condolences to the 83-year-old's family as he announced there were 17 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday.

Of those cases, one has no known source and two remain under investigation, while three are returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

"While most cases in the past week have been associated with local clusters and close contacts of known cases, seven in the past week have not been able to be linked to known cases," Dr McAnulty said in a statement on Saturday.

"These unlinked cases have been in people from southwestern Sydney, western Sydney, southeastern Sydney and Sydney local health districts."

The Thai Rock Wetherill Park cluster is nearing 100 COVID-19 cases, while the cluster in Potts Point has reached 24 and the funeral events cluster sits at 25.

A popular venue on Sydney's Northern Beaches, meanwhile, was on Saturday forced to shut after hosting a COVID-positive patron on the afternoon of July 24.

The Bavarian in Manly underwent deep cleaning and reopened to the public on Saturday afternoon. Patrons on the afternoon of July 24 should monitor for respiratory symptoms.

The Harpoon & Hotel Harry in Surry Hills, Matinee Coffee in Marrickville and Tan Viet in Cabramatta are among other venues required to undertake deep cleaning in recent days.

Harris Farm Market in Leichhardt and Darlo Bar in Darlinghurst also on Friday confirmed they were frequented on July 26 by COVID-positive people and have undergone deep cleaning.