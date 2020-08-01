National

Arrest linked to Vic police freeway deaths

By AAP Newswire

Scene of fatal truck crash near the Chandler Highway, Kew. - AAP

1 of 1

A man has been arrested in connection to the Melbourne freeway crash that killed four Victorian police officers.

The 49-year-old from Frankston was arrested in Lyndhurst in Melbourne's southeast on Saturday morning, Victoria Police say.

The four officers - Lynette Taylor, Kevin King, Glen Humphris and Joshua Prestney - were killed on duty while impounding a Porsche on the Eastern Freeway at Kew on April 22.

Police allege Porsche driver Richard Pusey, 41, was clocked doing 149km/h while under the influence of methamphetamine and cannabis, prompting police to impound his car.

The officers were hit while they were dealing with Pusey who then allegedly filmed the crash site and verbally abused Senior Constable Taylor before running away.

Pusey, of Fitzroy, was charged with nine offences including driving at a dangerous speed, reckless conduct endangering life, failing to render assistance and drug possession.

The four constables were farewelled at private funerals and tributes flowed for them across the state.

The trucking company involved in the fatal accident has been penalised for safety breaches, including truck defects and using fatigued drivers.

Latest articles

National

Arrest linked to Vic police freeway deaths

A 49-year-old Frankston man has been arrested in relation to the freeway crash in April that killed four Victorian police officers.

AAP Newswire
National

Stricter lockdown nears for virus-hit Vic

Australia’s coronavirus death toll has surpassed 200 as the Victorian premier admits his state may need stricter lockdown measures.

AAP Newswire
National

Victoria’s coronavirus cases by numbers

Victoria has recorded another 397 cases of coronavirus and three more deaths, the premier confirmed on Saturday.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Children saved from bus as floods hit NSW

A group of children and a bus driver have been rescued after the vehicle became stranded in floodwater as heavy rain lashed Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne baby with COVID-19 stable

A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, with tests coming back negative for a group.

AAP Newswire
National

Close watch on Victoria’s virus numbers

Health authorities believe the reintroduction of lockdowns in Melbourne and mask wearing are containing Victoria’s virus case numbers despite another 10 deaths.

AAP Newswire