Victoria’s coronavirus cases by numbers

Victoria’s coronavirus cases by numbersBy AAP Newswire
VICTORIA'S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 1:
* 397 new cases, marking the 27th consecutive day of a triple-digit increase
* Three more deaths, bringing the state's toll to 116 and the national figure to 201
* The latest deaths include a man and woman in their 80s and a woman in her 90s
* Two of the latest deaths are linked to aged care
* 37 of the 397 new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 360 are under investigation
* 10,931 total cases confirmed in the state and 4696 people have recovered from the virus
* 1008 active cases connected to aged care
* 1075 total cases in healthcare workers with 637 active cases
* 379 people in hospital, with 41 in intensive care
* 5919 cases are currently active in Victoria
* 1841 cases may indicate community transmission
* More than 1,633,900 tests completed since the start of the pandemic, with 25,501 tests conducted on Friday
* Victoria's top daily totals include 723 on Thursday, 532 on Monday, 484 on July 22 and 428 on July 17
* From July 22, all positive cases in the state are visited by the health department and Australian Defence Force to check they are home
* More than 100 cases have been referred to Victoria Police for breaching stay-at-home lockdown rules
* Wednesday midnight was the halfway mark of the six-week lockdown but the premier has warned it may not be over by mid-August if cases stay high
AGED CARE OUTBREAKS:
* 134 cases have been linked to St Basil's Homes for the Aged in Fawkner
* 118 cases have been linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping
* 105 cases have been linked to Estia Health in Ardeer
* 94 cases have been linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth
* 86 cases have been linked to Estia Health in Heidelberg
* 63 cases have been linked to Menarock Life aged care in Essendon
CASES LINKED TO KEY OUTBREAKS:
* 184 cases have been linked to Al-Taqwa College
* 134 cases have been linked to Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown
* 84 cases have been linked to JBS in Brooklyn
* 68 cases have been linked to Australian Lamb Company in Colac
* 40 cases have been linked to Melbourne Health Royal Park Campus
* 33 cases have been linked to Woolworths Distribution Centre Mulgrave
* 25 cases have been linked to Nino Early Learning in Bundoora
SOURCE: Victorian government and DHHS