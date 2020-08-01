National

Victoria’s coronavirus cases by numbers

By AAP Newswire

Clinical waste removal professional handles medical waste. - AAP

1 of 1

VICTORIA'S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 1:

* 397 new cases, marking the 27th consecutive day of a triple-digit increase

* Three more deaths, bringing the state's toll to 116 and the national figure to 201

* The latest deaths include a man and woman in their 80s and a woman in her 90s

* Two of the latest deaths are linked to aged care

* 37 of the 397 new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 360 are under investigation

* 10,931 total cases confirmed in the state and 4696 people have recovered from the virus

* 1008 active cases connected to aged care

* 1075 total cases in healthcare workers with 637 active cases

* 379 people in hospital, with 41 in intensive care

* 5919 cases are currently active in Victoria

* 1841 cases may indicate community transmission

* More than 1,633,900 tests completed since the start of the pandemic, with 25,501 tests conducted on Friday

* Victoria's top daily totals include 723 on Thursday, 532 on Monday, 484 on July 22 and 428 on July 17

* From July 22, all positive cases in the state are visited by the health department and Australian Defence Force to check they are home

* More than 100 cases have been referred to Victoria Police for breaching stay-at-home lockdown rules

* Wednesday midnight was the halfway mark of the six-week lockdown but the premier has warned it may not be over by mid-August if cases stay high

AGED CARE OUTBREAKS:

* 134 cases have been linked to St Basil's Homes for the Aged in Fawkner

* 118 cases have been linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping

* 105 cases have been linked to Estia Health in Ardeer

* 94 cases have been linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth

* 86 cases have been linked to Estia Health in Heidelberg

* 63 cases have been linked to Menarock Life aged care in Essendon

CASES LINKED TO KEY OUTBREAKS:

* 184 cases have been linked to Al-Taqwa College

* 134 cases have been linked to Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown

* 84 cases have been linked to JBS in Brooklyn

* 68 cases have been linked to Australian Lamb Company in Colac

* 40 cases have been linked to Melbourne Health Royal Park Campus

* 33 cases have been linked to Woolworths Distribution Centre Mulgrave

* 25 cases have been linked to Nino Early Learning in Bundoora

SOURCE: Victorian government and DHHS

Latest articles

National

Arrest linked to Vic police freeway deaths

A 49-year-old Frankston man has been arrested in relation to the freeway crash in April that killed four Victorian police officers.

AAP Newswire
National

Stricter lockdown nears for virus-hit Vic

Australia’s coronavirus death toll has surpassed 200 as the Victorian premier admits his state may need stricter lockdown measures.

AAP Newswire
National

Victoria’s coronavirus cases by numbers

Victoria has recorded another 397 cases of coronavirus and three more deaths, the premier confirmed on Saturday.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Children saved from bus as floods hit NSW

A group of children and a bus driver have been rescued after the vehicle became stranded in floodwater as heavy rain lashed Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne baby with COVID-19 stable

A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, with tests coming back negative for a group.

AAP Newswire
National

Close watch on Victoria’s virus numbers

Health authorities believe the reintroduction of lockdowns in Melbourne and mask wearing are containing Victoria’s virus case numbers despite another 10 deaths.

AAP Newswire