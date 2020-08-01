National

WA records 2 past cases, changes reporting

Western Australia has reported two historical coronavirus cases and announced such cases will no longer be part of the state's total.

Historical cases are people who contracted COVID-19 in the past and who have fully recovered, posing no infection threat to the community.

The WA Department of Health on Saturday said the two latest historical cases, revealed through blood tests, brought the state's overall cases to 668.

Of these, 28 are historical and will be removed from the state's total.

Without those historical cases, WA's total is therefore 640.

The case reporting change brings WA in line with other Australian states, the department said in a statement.

There were no new coronavirus cases in WA overnight, and seven cases are considered active.

Nine people have died from COVID-19 in WA since the start of the pandemic.

