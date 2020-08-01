National

Five arrested in $80m PNG cocaine bust

By AAP Newswire

Cocaine worth more than $80 million has been seized and five men arrested by police investigating an international drug importation racket.

The seizure came after a light plane crash in Papua New Guinea, possibly because of the weight of the cocaine on board.

Police in PNG seized more than 500kg of cocaine late on Friday.

It followed the arrest of five men after the plane left Mareeba Airport, in far north Queensland, bound for PNG on July 26, Australian Federal Police said in a statement on Saturday.

The men are allegedly members of a Melbourne-based criminal syndicate with links to Italian organised crime.

They are charged with conspiring to import the cocaine from PNG into Australia.

Police have also seized property and financial assets valued at about $3.5 million suspected to be under the control of a syndicate member.

The group is accused of attempting to collect the drugs from PNG, using a light aircraft which left Mareeba in far north Queensland on July 26.

The plane crashed on the same day while attempting to take off from a remote airport at Papa Lea Lea, north of Port Moresby.

"The AFP alleges greed played a significant part in the syndicate's activities and cannot rule out that the weight of the cocaine had an impact on the plane's ability to take off," a police statement said.

Police released photos of what appear to be cut-out plaster sheets, presumably making a concealed area to transport the cocaine in the back of a truck.

The crashed aircraft is shown on its belly in scrubland, one engine still smoking and a wing destroyed by fire.

Five men have been arrested. They include two, aged 31, from Maribyrnong and Hoppers Crossing in Victoria, a 36-year-old from Sydney, a 33-year-old from Niddrie in Victoria, and a 61-year-old from Melbourne.

