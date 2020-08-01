National

Cocaine from PNG seized in north Qld

By AAP Newswire

Cocaine worth more than $80 million has been seized by Australian police investigating an international drug importation racket.

The cocaine came from Papua New Guinea, Australian Federal Police said in a statement on Saturday.

Footage of the operation shows images of a light aircraft at a regional airstrip at Mareeba in far north Queensland.

Police have also released photos of what appear to be cut-out plaster sheets, presumably making a concealed area to transport the cocaine in the back of a truck.

A number of men have been arrested.

Police representatives, along with others from Australian Border Force, are due to provide more information about the bust in Brisbane on Saturday.

