Qld suburbs on alert after new virus case

Queenslanders have been put on alert about a string of locations around greater Brisbane that a man visited before testing positive to COVID-19.

The 27-year-old Bellbird Park man - the Sunshine State only case of COVID-19 reported on Friday - is believed to have caught the virus when he ate at the same restaurant as an infected woman charged with illegally entering the state.

The man is a direct contact of one of three women returning from Melbourne who allegedly lied on their border passes.

He is believed to have caught the virus when dining with his family at the Madtongsan IV Korean restaurant at Sunnybank on July 23.

"Along with five others who are being COVID-19 tested, they dined on a table adjacent to one of the recently identified cases who returned from Victoria," a Queensland Health spokesperson said in a statement.

The man and his family, two of whom work in an aged care home, are in quarantine as authorities track down all their close contacts.

Health authorities say the man visited the Garden City Shopping Centre in Mount Gravatt on Sunday and Bunnings stores in Springfield and Oxley on Monday, as well as businesses at Wacol, Richlands and Forest Lake.

They will reach out to people who are close contacts of the man, but advised anyone who was in the locations at relevant times to monitor their health and immediately go for testing if they experience any relevant symptoms.

The aged care facility where his family members work is shut to visitors, with all staff receiving care in their rooms.

Friday's case is the second case of community transmission linked to the cluster, after one of the women's sisters tested positive earlier this week.

Health Minister Steven Miles said the new case underscores the importance of people giving accurate contact details.

"It underlines just how critical contact tracing efforts are," he said on Friday.

"More than 1500 contacts have now been traced related to these three cases."

The three women at the centre of the cluster allegedly lied on their border declaration passes when they arrived at Brisbane Airport from Melbourne, via a brief stopover in Sydney on July 21.

Two of them tested positive eight days later, sending parts of Brisbane into lockdown and sparking fears of a second wave in Queensland.

All three have since been charged with fraud and providing false or misleading documents under the Public Health Act and are due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on September 28.

A criminal investigation unrelated to their travel to Victoria is also underway.