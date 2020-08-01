NSW pub with no sign-in cops $6000 fine

A pub in southwest NSW and its licensee have copped fines after taking "no steps" to comply with COVID-19 heath orders.

The Temora establishment was fined $5000 and its licensee $1000 for non-compliance with public health orders after police attended about 12.30pm on Thursday.

Police said the pub had no sign-in book and that "no steps had been taken" to comply with the ministerial directions designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Harpoon & Hotel Harry in Surry Hills, Matinee Coffee in Marrickville and Tan Viet in Cabramatta have all been closed for deep cleaning and contact tracing.

Harris Farm Market in Leichhardt and Darlo Bar in Darlinghurst also confirmed they were both frequented on July 26 by people who have since tested positive to COVID-19.

The Harris Farm store has been deep cleaned, and Darlo Bar reopens on Saturday after being closed for cleaning.

A positive case, the same person who attended The Apollo restaurant in Potts Point, went to the Harpoon and Hotel Harry pub on July 26.

A person with the coronavirus went to the Marrickville cafe on July 26 and 27, while another was at the Cabramatta restaurant on July 23.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant on Friday said authorities had found the COVID-19 link between the two Thai Rock restaurants at Wetherill Park and Potts Point - subsequently introduced to The Apollo.

"We know most transmission events occur in an indoor environment, we know household-type gatherings are more likely to transmit," Dr Chant told 2GB radio.

"Think twice about having those gatherings up to 20 and minimise your contacts with others and minimise social events and movements just at this period while we're putting out spot fires."

Hygiene marshals will be required at NSW gyms from Saturday to ensure equipment is cleaned, hand sanitiser is available and social distancing is maintained, while gyms will need to register a COVID-safe plan.

The uptick in Sydney cases has prompted Queensland to ban all Greater Sydney residents from entering the state from Saturday.