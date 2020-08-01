Crossroads NSW COVID-19 cluster case dies

An 83-year-old man linked to the Crossroads Hotel COVID-19 cluster in southwest Sydney has died, taking NSW's death toll to 52 and the national tally to almost 200.

The man died early on Saturday, NSW Health said in a statement, as they recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday.

Of those cases, one case does not have a known source and two remain under investigation, while three of the 17 cases were returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

The national death toll is now 198.

Meanwhile, a pub in southwest NSW and its licensee have copped fines after taking "no steps" to comply with COVID-19 heath orders, and a popular venue on Sydney's Northern Beaches has been forced to shut after hosting a COVID-positive patron.

The Bavarian, a German restaurant and bar in Manly, on Saturday morning said a patron with coronavirus attended the venue on the afternoon of July 24.

The venue will undergo deep cleaning on Saturday morning and reopen by midday, with NSW Health advising all people at the venue on the afternoon of July 24 to monitor for symptoms.

The Harpoon & Hotel Harry in Surry Hills, Matinee Coffee in Marrickville and Tan Viet in Cabramatta are among the other venues required to undertake deep cleaning in recent days.

A Temora establishment, meanwhile, was fined $5000 and its licensee $1000 for non-compliance with public health orders after police attended on Thursday.

Police said the pub had no sign-in book and "no steps had been taken" to comply with the ministerial directions designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant on Friday said authorities had this week found the COVID-19 link between the two Thai Rock restaurants at Wetherill Park and Potts Point - subsequently introduced to the nearby The Apollo restaurant.

The Thai Rock Wetherill Park coronavirus cluster is nearing 100 people, while the Potts Point cluster on Saturday jumped to 24 after new cases connected to The Apollo.