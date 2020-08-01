Victoria records three deaths, 397 cases

Victoria has recorded three more deaths from coronavirus, taking the national toll above 200, with 397 new cases of COVID-19 reported overnight.

Saturday's figure is a significant drop on Thursday's peak of 723, but the deaths of a man and woman in their 80s, and a woman in her 90s, takes the state toll to 116 and Australia's tally to 201.

Thirty-seven of the new cases are linked to known outbreaks while 360 remain under investigation.

Premier Daniel Andrews said he understood the three latest deaths were linked to aged care, where 1008 cases are currently active.

Active consideration was now being given to the need for further steps, but nothing would be announced on Saturday, Mr Andrews said.

"This is not an easy thing to do," he said.

"If you take further steps you've got to make sure you've put it through properly, that the rules can function and that any changes to the rules will actually deliver the desired outcome."

He previously indicated lockdown restrictions could be extended past the initial mid-August expiry if daily case numbers remained high.

The premier has also been frustrated by people disobeying public health orders. Australian Defence Force personnel and public health officials have been visiting homes of positive cases to find many people were not there and therefore failing to isolate.

He said the vast majority of people were doing the right thing, but there were "amazing" stories of people breaking the rules.

One person was fined on Saturday for leaving Melbourne to drive to Wodonga for a Big Mac.

One tried to drive from Werribee in Melbourne's far west to Springvale in the east for groceries, while another was fined for driving to Ballarat for fresh air.

Mr Andrews said he was also looking at whether there needed to be changes in fines for people who have tested positive but were not at home when Defence Force personnel came doorknocking.

"A much bigger fine" through the courts is being considered, he said.

"It is not acceptable to have this virus and be out and about - it is very dangerous, fundamentally irresponsible and it needs to stop," he said.

Victoria's aged care facilities have been among those hardest hit by the virus, with all residents from St Basil's at suburban Faulkner relocated to hospitals as staff were ordered into self-isolation.