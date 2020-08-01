Stricter lockdown nears for virus-hit Vic

Australia's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 201, with some state leaders pointing to stricter lockdown measures in the near future.

Victoria on Saturday reported the deaths of a man and two women aged in their 80s and 90s, plus 397 new cases, significantly less than Thursday's peak of 723.

The state's chief health officer, Brett Sutton, said a New Zealand-style lockdown was being explored - restrictions which saw all businesses closed except for essential services.

Experts are working over the weekend to analyse infection data from the first half of Victoria's six-week lockdown, but Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews admitted further restrictions could prove a "circuit breaker" for rising COVID-19 cases.

Decisions would be based on state and national modelling, which Mr Andrews wanted publicly released.

"What we have at the moment are numbers that are too high of community transmission and that is a concern to us," he told reporters.

"It is not a tap you can just turn on or off.

"They (further restrictions) are not decisions that would be taken lightly because there are significant costs ... even minor changes have a significant cost."

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael Kidd on Saturday said Mr Andrews would ultimately have the final say on the publication of health modelling.

Mr Andrews has previously indicated Victorian lockdown restrictions could be extended past the initial mid-August expiry if daily case numbers remain high.

NSW on Saturday confirmed 17 new cases, coinciding with the closure of several Sydney venues for deep cleaning and contact tracing after being linked to coronavirus. At least one of the 17 new cases has no known source of infection.

An 83-year-old man connected to the Crossroads Hotel outbreak in southwest Sydney on Saturday died, taking the NSW death toll to 52.

Queensland's latest case of COVID-19, confirmed on Saturday, is a woman who may have been infectious while working at a Brisbane nursing home.

The facility at Pinjarra Hills in Brisbane's west had already been locked down after the woman's husband tested COVID-positive on Friday.

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles said extra nurses had been provided to the facility and all staff and the residents at the home were being tested.

The sunshine state on Saturday imposed tighter border restrictions, adding visitors from greater Sydney to the banned list, along with all people from Victoria.

South Australian authorities have warned residents against Queensland travel and flagged that border restrictions could be imposed at short notice.

Adelaide is set to receive 170 people on Saturday on a repatriation flight from India, with all going into hotel quarantine. Officials are expecting at least some to have COVID-19.

South Australia also recorded a new case of COVID-19 on Saturday - a man aged in his 20s who had returned from interstate and has been in quarantine.

The Northern Territory has reported one new case of coronavirus - a woman who travelled from Melbourne.

Dr Kidd said all Australians needed to remain vigilant and adhere to restrictions to protect the vulnerable.

"The tragedy we see of community transmission of COVID-19, and we've seen this in countries all around the world, is once you start, you start getting cases in residential aged care facilities, among other elderly people in the community, among people with chronic disease," he told reporters.