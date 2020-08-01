NT woman tests positive for COVID-19

National
NT woman tests positive for COVID-19By AAP Newswire
A woman in the Northern Territory has recorded a positive COVID-19 test the day after arriving on a flight from Melbourne.
She is the partner of a Darwin man who tested positive on Friday, with the couple now under the care of the local health services.
The case takes the total number of COVID-19 infections reported in the NT to 34, all related to international or interstate travel.
The Northern Territory government has said it will employ an extra 100 frontline health workers to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The extra staff will allow for ongoing border screening of passengers arriving from interstate and will help manage people in supervised quarantine.
They will also be trained in contact tracing.
"We know there is no vaccine, there is no cure, and COVID-19 has no end date," Health Minister Natasha Fyles said.
"Our frontline health staff are integral to our response to COVID-19 and they have done an incredible job in trying times."