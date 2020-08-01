National

Extra NT health workers to fight COVID-19

By AAP Newswire

Health worker in protective gear - AAP

1 of 1

The Northern Territory government will employ an extra 100 frontline health workers to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The extra workers will allow for ongoing border screening of passengers arriving from interstate, screen staff and visitors at public health facilities and help manage people in supervised quarantine.

They will also be trained in contact tracing.

"We know there is no vaccine, there is no cure, and COVID-19 has no end date," Health Minister Natasha Fyles said.

"Our frontline health staff are integral to our response to COVID-19 and they have done an incredible job in trying times."

News of the extra staff follows a positive COVID-19 test recorded on Friday in a Darwin man who returned on a flight from Melbourne.

The man is now under the care of the local health services while all close contacts are in mandatory supervised isolation at Howard Springs Quarantine Facility.

His case takes the total number of COVID-19 infections reported in the NT to 33, all related to international or interstate travel.

Latest articles

Golf

Ex-champ Harrington pulls out of US PGA

Former US PGA champion Padraig Harrington has announced he won’t play in this year’s event due to concerns over the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Percy fires at PGA’s Barracuda Champs

Three birdies from the last four holes has Australia’s Cameron Percy hot on the heels of the leaders at the PGA Tour’s Barracuda Championship in California.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Day in the mix at WGC event in Memphis

Jason Day is six behind leader Brooks Koepka after the opening round of the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Children saved from bus as floods hit NSW

A group of children and a bus driver have been rescued after the vehicle became stranded in floodwater as heavy rain lashed Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne baby with COVID-19 stable

A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, with tests coming back negative for a group.

AAP Newswire
National

Close watch on Victoria’s virus numbers

Health authorities believe the reintroduction of lockdowns in Melbourne and mask wearing are containing Victoria’s virus case numbers despite another 10 deaths.

AAP Newswire