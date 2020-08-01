National

SA residents warned against Qld travel

By AAP Newswire

Grant Stevens

South Australians have been urged to reconsider travel to Queensland after new cases of COVID-19 community transmission in the Sunshine State.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens says while people are currently allowed to return to SA from Queensland, it's possible renewed restrictions will be imposed at short notice.

The warning comes after an infection in a Brisbane man who ate at the same restaurant as an infected woman charged with illegally entering the state.

Authorities initially indicated he caught the virus from a family member, but Queensland Health said he was a direct contact of one of three women returning from Melbourne who allegedly lied on their border passes.

Mr Stevens said at this time, no decision had been made regarding the re-introduction of travel restrictions with Queensland nor was any date for changes being considered.

But he said the situation would continue to be monitored.

The warning came after a South Australian paramedic who went to Victoria to help test people for coronavirus herself tested positive for the infection.

The woman in her 20s volunteered to help with testing operations in Melbourne to deal with with the current surge in cases there.

She returned to Adelaide on Wednesday and is now in isolation along with one close contact.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said the woman had followed all the proper procedures with protective equipment but an infection in such circumstances was "part of the risk of this sort of work".

"She absolutely followed the correct infection control processes," Professor Spurrier said on Friday.

"But this is risky business."

It was also revealed that 170 people were expected to arrive in Adelaide on Saturday on a repatriation flight from India.

All will go into hotel quarantine with officials expecting at least some to have COVID-19.

The new coronavirus infection in SA on Friday takes the total number of cases diagnosed in SA since the start of the pandemic to 450 but only three of those are considered active infections.

