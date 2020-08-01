National

Six NSW areas enter bushfire danger period

By AAP Newswire

Stronger fire restrictions will be enforced early in six regional NSW areas following increased grass growth caused by recent rainfall.

The NSW Rural Fire Service on Saturday announced Armidale, Walcha, Uralla, Glen Innes Severn, Inverell and Tenterfield local government areas would enter the bushfire danger period from Saturday.

The increased grass growth - once dry or cured - could pose an "unwelcome threat" of fires, NSW RFS Commissioner Rob Rogers said.

"Grass fires can be especially dangerous because they start quickly and spread rapidly, destroying not only homes and stock but also lives and livelihoods," Mr Rogers said in a statement on Saturday.

Landowners and managers in these areas will be required to obtain a permit before lighting any fires, including hazard reduction burns.

Mr Rogers also urged people to start preparing for the threat of bush and grass fires - which can strike at any time - as warmer months draw near.

Some 25 people - including three RFS volunteers - died over the past bushfire season while almost 2500 homes were razed and 5.5 million hectares burnt.

There were six days in which "catastrophic" fire danger ratings were set.

"Last season was unprecedented in terms of area burnt, lives lost and homes destroyed ... we cannot be complacent coming into this season thinking that we won't see fire activity again," Mr Rogers said.

