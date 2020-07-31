National

Harsh critic to front Vic hotel inquiry

By AAP Newswire

Jennifer Coate - AAP

1 of 1

A professor who derided Victoria's health system as poorly funded and dysfunctional will give evidence at the hotel quarantine inquiry.

Infectious diseases expert Lindsay Grayson is among three witnesses who will appear at the inquiry's first public hearing on Thursday.

Professor Grayson wrote a scathing comment piece earlier this month that appeared in The Age newspaper.

"It's time to discuss the reality - namely, that the Victorian Health Department is one of the worst-funded and dysfunctionally organised in the nation," he said.

He praised staff, singling out Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton.

"But the system they work in is paper thin," Prof Grayson said.

He is the professor of infectious diseases at the University of Melbourne and the director of infectious diseases and microbiology at Austin Health.

Professor Ben Howden from the Doherty Institute and Dr Charles Alpren from the Department of Health and Human Services will also give evidence at Thursday's hearing.

The hearing will cover topics including infection control and contact tracing.

Hotel operators, private security companies and state government decision-makers will appear before the inquiry into the disastrous coronavirus quarantine program.

The state government launched the investigation, headed by retired judge Jennifer Coate, after new COVID-19 cases in late May and early June were linked to infection control breaches by security guards at quarantine hotels.

Latest articles

News

Last remaining silver banksias protected near Lake Nillahcootie

Spencer Fowler Steen
Virus updates

New active COVID-19 case recorded for Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has one active case of COVID-19. The increase in active cases comes as Victoria recorded 627 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. But the overall total has increased by 579 with 48 cases being reclassified, mostly due to duplication...

Shepparton News
News

40km/h speed limits coming to Shepparton CBD

A speed limit of 40 km/h will be enforced throughout the Shepparton CBD by the end of August — answering the question about why signs covered with black plastic have been installed around the area.

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

Children saved from bus as floods hit NSW

A group of children and a bus driver have been rescued after the vehicle became stranded in floodwater as heavy rain lashed Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne baby with COVID-19 stable

A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, with tests coming back negative for a group.

AAP Newswire
National

Close watch on Victoria’s virus numbers

Health authorities believe the reintroduction of lockdowns in Melbourne and mask wearing are containing Victoria’s virus case numbers despite another 10 deaths.

AAP Newswire