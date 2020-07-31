National

WA premier issues quarantine warning

By AAP Newswire

Western Australia has recorded one new case of COVID-19, as the premier warned people facing mandatory quarantine at their own expense to behave or not bother returning to the state.

A woman in her 30s who returned from South Africa and is in quarantine has become the latest person diagnosed with coronavirus in WA, taking the state total to 666.

WA now has six active cases, including four locals, one from overseas and one from interstate.

Premier Mark McGowan said most people in hotel quarantine had been understanding of the situation and the requirement that they pay for their own accommodation, but others had been abusive toward staff and kicked doors.

"That is not appropriate, that is not fair on the staff there," he told reporters on Friday.

"For those people who are coming back from overseas, who don't want to go into quarantine and don't want to have to pay for it, well there's a choice - they don't have to come back."

The McGowan government has also announced $330 million will be spent on important infrastructure as part of the state recovery plan.

It includes investment in defence, port and harbour infrastructure, and serviced land to help establish business and research facilities.

