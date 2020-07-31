National

Qld DV leaker Punchard appeals sentence

By AAP Newswire

Queensland police officer Neil Punchard has appealed the severity of his sentence after handing a domestic violence survivor's address details to her ex-husband.

Punchard received a wholly suspended two-month jail sentence in October last year after pleading guilty to nine counts of computer hacking in 2013 and 2014.

The now-suspended senior constable gave the information from the police database to a mate, who he knew was involved in a bitter split from his partner.

Lawyer Jeffrey Hunter QC says the sentencing magistrate placed too much weight on the detriment caused by Punchard's actions.

"It is accepted he exposed the ex-wife to risk," he told the Brisbane District Court on Friday.

"However, his conduct, serious though it was, did not require a term of imprisonment."

Mr Hunter said a fine would have been more appropriate.

"The recording of a conviction is likely to have a devastating impact on his socio-economic wellbeing," he said.

Punchard, who is currently suspended on pay following a distinguished career in traffic policing, is facing the prospect of losing his job.

Judge Craig Chowdhury reserved his decision.

