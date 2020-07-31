Aussies should ‘absolutely’ consider masks

National
Aussies should ‘absolutely’ consider masksBy AAP Newswire
All Australians should consider wearing masks to protect themselves from coronavirus, one of the nation's top health officials says.
All Victorians will be required to wear masks from next week, but Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd says every Australian should "absolutely" consider it.
"I think people should be considering wearing masks, but particularly in those areas where we have community transmission," he told the ABC on Friday.