Panel delivers review for war hero Sheean

An expert panel tasked with reviewing the decision to deny war hero Teddy Sheean a posthumous Victoria Cross will on Friday present its findings to the prime minister.

Sheean died in 1942 when the HMAS Armidale was sunk by Japanese bombers in the Timor Sea.

The 18-year-old strapped himself to an anti-aircraft gun as the vessel went down and is credited with saving the lives of 49 crew.

Scott Morrison in June set up the independent panel after Sheean was denied the posthumous award a month earlier following a lengthy campaign.

Tasmanians have for years pushed for Sheean's bravery to be recognised with the country's highest wartime honour, with Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese also agreeing.

Mr Morrison has previously said compelling new evidence, or significant maladministration, must be identified for Sheean to be awarded a VC.

The expert panel, headed by former Australian War Memorial director Brendan Nelson, heard evidence from Sheean's nephews and Tasmanian Minister for Veterans' Affairs Guy Barnett.

"The prime minister is expected to make a decision after considering the advice of the expert panel," Mr Barnett said.

"(We) remain of the view that Teddy's extraordinary bravery should be recognised with Australia's highest honour."

